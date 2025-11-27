Arsenal beat Bayern for first time in 10 years to stay perfect in Champions League

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League on November 26, 2025. — Reuters





LONDON: Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich for the first time in a decade, maintaining their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with a 3-1 home win that sent Mikel Arteta’s side clear at the top of the group here at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal a strong start, heading in from a corner in the 22nd minute. However, their dominance was short-lived as Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl equalised ten minutes later.

Arsenal controlled the second half, with Noni Madueke restoring the lead as he opened his goalscoring account for the Premier League leaders.

Fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a major error from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute to secure the victory and strengthen Arsenal’s position at the top of the group.

Midfielder Declan Rice praised Bayern Munich after the match, describing them as “the best team in Europe” this season and acknowledging the tactical challenge they presented.

He said it had been one of Arsenal’s toughest matches so far, impressed by Bayern’s organisation and work rate.

“Look at Bayern Munich this season, they have been the best team in Europe,” Rice said.

“This was probably the toughest game tactically we have played this season. The way they work it is so, so good.”

Bayern had arrived at the Emirates at the top of the Champions League group, just above Arsenal, with both teams having won all four of their previous matches.