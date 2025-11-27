ICC rates Perth pitch after two-day Ashes Test

An undated picture of Perth Cricket Stadium. - AFP

The pitch used for the two-day Ashes Test at Perth Stadium has received the highest possible rating from the ICC, following a fast-moving contest dominated by pace bowling.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle graded the surface as “very good”, despite the Test producing 19 wickets on the opening day and concluding late on the second day as Travis Head blasted a rapid 123 off 83 balls.

Under the ICC’s four-tier system, a “very good” pitch is defined as one offering good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early on, ensuring a balanced contest between bat and ball.

At just 847 deliveries, the Perth Test became the second-shortest completed Test in Australia and the shortest Ashes Test by balls bowled since 1888.

Pacers dictated proceedings across the first three innings. Mitchell Starc starred with 7 for 58 as England slipped from a steady 160 for 5 to a late collapse on day one. England’s bowlers responded in kind, reducing Australia to 123 for 9 at stumps, with skipper Ben Stokes claiming five wickets.

England extended their lead to 105 early on day two with nine wickets in hand before Scott Boland sparked a collapse to keep the match alive.

Set 205 for victory, Australia raced to the target inside 29 overs. Head, promoted to open in place of the injured Usman Khawaja, seized control on what seemed the pitch’s most favourable phase for batting.

“This wicket… it gets better at the end of day two. It's probably at its best late this evening — similar to last year,” captain Steven Smith said.

The early finish is expected to cost Cricket Australia an estimated AU$3–4 million, with two full days lost.

However, CA’s chief of cricket, James Allsopp, backed the match referee’s verdict.

“The ‘very good’ rating justifies our belief that Perth Stadium produced a pitch offering a fair balance between bat and ball,” he said. “Although disappointing for fans with tickets for days three and four, the contest delivered incredible moments and showcased brilliant pace bowling from both sides.”

Attention now turns to the Gabba, where the day-night Test begins next Thursday. Curator Dave Sandurski is confident the surface will hold up over five days.

“There's a bit of heat around. The wicket will dry out quicker, so we must retain enough moisture to last five days,” he told AAP. “We aim to prepare wickets that allow every skill to come into play.”

The Gabba last made headlines in 2022–23 when an overly grassy surface produced a two-day Test against South Africa and was rated “below average.” Since then, pitches for Tests against West Indies and India have met expectations.

Australia’s only day-night defeat at the venue came against West Indies in the 2023–24 season, while last year’s match against India was heavily affected by rain.