Ravi Shastri recalls battle for Audi sedan with Javed Miandad in 1985

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has recalled his on-field rivalry with Pakistani legend Javed Miandad, revealing how the pair went head-to-head for an Audi Sedan - the prize for player of the tournament - during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship final.

Shastri, in a live session on Facebook, said that he and Miandad both had their sights set on the automobile.

However, Shastri said the Men in Green lost the final and so he edged out Miandad in the battle for Audi.

"Stuffing Pakistan in the final is my favourite memory. He tried to get it [award] but honestly, Javed would have never won it," the former Indian cricketer said.

Shastri even said that his 1985 side was one of the best ever produced by India.

"Take any team that India has produced in white-ball cricket, the best of what it has put out, the team of ’85 will give that team a run for the money. Many people thought it [the 1983 World Cup win] was a one-off. But the boys were excellent in 1985, with Sunny [Sunil Gavaskar] leading from the front," he said.

