Manchester United set sights on midfielder, wing-back: report

Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to recruit at least one top-level central midfielder next summer, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, head coach Ruben Amorim also plans to strengthen the wing-back position as well, and the club have already started assessing the availability of several potential targets.

As per United management, they believe their financial position will help them to continue to invest in the squad.

The Red Devils are planning to reduce their wage bill in the next six months by getting rid of players like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho or moving on from these players, while Amorim is also targeting a return to European football next season.

ESPN reported that the club are approaching the January window carefully and cautiously, and does not want to spend heavily, but they plan to do most of their signings and squad changes next summer.

Even though the club is cautious, they will not completely rule out the January window, particularly because there is enough time until the window opens, and plans could change before January 1.

Manchester United signed players like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Senne Lammens by spending more than £200 million last summer.

Still, despite spending a lot of money on the new signings, club bosses believe that the squad Amorim is currently working with is not strong enough in certain areas.

Amorim had relatively few options on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Monday, after Cunha and Sesko's absence due to injuries, when David Moyes' side played for more than 75 minutes with 10 men.

After the loss, United sit 10th in the table, yet they are only one point behind the top six and three points off the top four ahead of the away match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.