Pakistan Test captain Masood backs physically disabled cricket team to win Asia Cup

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood (right) is introduced to players during the National Physical Disability Cricket Championship in Rawalpindi on November 26, 2025. — Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association

Pakistan Test captain and Director of International Cricket, Shan Masood, has expressed strong confidence in the national disabled cricket team, declaring that the side has the potential and determination to win not only the Asia Cup but also the World Cup.

His remarks came during a visit to the ongoing National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship here, where he met players from the Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur teams.

Masood said he was deeply impressed by the skill, passion and resilience displayed by the disabled cricketers despite their physical challenges.

He described them as "an inspiring example" for the country's youth, noting that their commitment underlined that disability could never limit one's potential.

"I am very impressed by the game and spirit of the disabled cricketers despite their physical challenges. These players are an example for the younger generation," Masood stated.

"You have proved with your skill and consistency that disability can never become a barrier to anyone's abilities. The real strength lies not in the body, but in the heart and in the spirit.

"I believe the Pakistan disabled cricket team can not only win the Asia Cup but also the World Cup. My best wishes are with them for both events.

"All disabled players of Pakistan are a national asset, and providing them equal opportunities and facilities is our collective responsibility."

During his interaction, Masood spent time with the players, exchanged cricketing tips, and praised the atmosphere created by the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA).

He emphasised that under the leadership of Secretary General Ameeruddin Ansari, the association had been playing a vital role in supporting disabled cricketers and promoting healthy, positive activities across the country. He added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continued to extend full support to these efforts.

Masood stressed that the players were not only raising Pakistan's profile internationally but were also national assets who deserved equal opportunities and facilities.

Their dedication and achievements, he said, were a source of pride for every Pakistani, particularly given their success in lifting the national flag abroad.

"Their passion and hard work are a source of pride for every Pakistani because they have raised the national flag abroad and achieved remarkable victories."

The Test captain also applauded the PPDCA’s ongoing work in developing disabled cricket nationwide, acknowledging the contributions of coaches, regional heads and team managers present during the championship.