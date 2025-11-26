Khabib hits back at McGregor’s new accusation, calls him ‘liar’

This collage of photos shows Conor McGregor (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — X

Khabib Nurmagomedov has hit back at his bitter rival Conor McGregor, calling him a "liar" after the Irishman accused him of using "his late father's" name to "scam his fans."

McGregor and Nurmagomedov's feud is arguably the biggest in UFC history.

McGregor was defeated by Khabib through submission in the legacy-defining fight, which proved to be the biggest in UFC history.

Before the fight, Khabib, along with his team, cornered McGregor’s ex-friend ahead of UFC 223 in April 2018; in return, the Irishman laid an infamous attack on the bus carrying the Russian and others.

McGregor was arrested and sentenced to community service for violent conduct, as he also smashed the bus window. However, following their increasing altercations, the two were booked for a blockbuster fight at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Since then, though, the two stars have shared only verbal exchange. Nurmagomedov said goodbye to UFC after defeating Justin Gaethje back in 2020, while McGregor has not shared the Octagon with anyone in over four years.

The ex-two-division UFC champion is preparing for a comeback, and recently stepped away from social media in order to clear his head.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old returned to social media after a short break. He claimed that he saw his death during a psychedelic therapy session, which caught the attention of the fans in no time.

After that revelation, McGregor came back and went viral on social media, but this time for targeting his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Over the weekend, Khabib posted to promote digital papakhas, digital versions (likely NFTs or collectables) of the traditional fur hat, which was made iconic by him during his UFC career, but deleted all suddenly, which confused or made fans concerned.

McGregor, as usual could not resist a dig at his foe, posting: "There is just no way good guy Khabib used his late father's name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money? There is just no way good guy do this."

Nurmagomedov did not hold back and accepted McGregor's verbal challenge and fired back.

"You absolute liar. You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that!" he began.

"Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family. Gifts in the shape of Papakha - hat that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walking over this world, whether you like it or not! Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, greatest messaging platform on the world.

"The auction has ended and all Papakha’s been sold! Appreciate everyone who participated in it, and become a holder of this great and exclusive digital gift, gift with value, that you can share with your friends and loved ones. Thank you for trust! Only on Telegram."