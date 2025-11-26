Laos hand Pakistan first defeat in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Laos's Odin Siphanit (right) celebrates scoring their second goal during their AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Pakistan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on November 26, 2025. — AFC

BISHKEK: Pakistan suffered their first defeat in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Laos in the Group B match here at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts, who won both their opening two matches, were pushed to the back foot just nine minutes into the game as Palindeth Phettakounh drifted to the back post to nod home Anoulak Singsavang's corner and gave Laos an early 1-0 lead.

After conceding an early goal, Pakistan controlled the game and eventually got the reward in the added time of the first half when Muhammad Abdullah's towering header from Abdul Samad's inswinging cross from the left stormed into the nets.

The Green Shirts came close to securing the lead in the 58th minute, courtesy of confusion in the Laos box, but Abdullah faltered and lobbed the ball wide.

Laos reclaimed the lead in the 72nd minute when Odin Siphanit successfully converted the penalty after Sitthilath Chantamaly was fouled by Nadeem Hussain.

The scoreline remained intact at 2-1 in Laos's favour until the final whistle, marking the Southeast Asian side's third consecutive victory in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which put them second in the Group B standings with nine points, only behind leaders Yemen on goal difference.

Pakistan, on the other hand, remained third in the standings with six points in three matches and a goal difference of three.

Their next match is scheduled against group leaders Yemen at the Dostuk Arena in Besh Kungei on Friday.