Maaz Sadaqat roped in by Janakpur Bolts for Nepal Premier League

KARACHI: Pakistan's emerging batting all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat has been signed by defending champions Janakpur Bolts for the ongoing second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), scheduled to run until December 13.
The announcement was made by the franchise on its social media handles as it posted a compilation of Maaz's all-round brilliance in the recently concluded ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025.
"The Emerging champion meets the Bolts storm. From the northern frontier where fire is forged and hunger never fades. Maaz Sadaqat steps in with energy, intent, and the spark to make his moment count," the Bolts captioned the social media post.
Notably, Maaz played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan Shaheens to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 with his all-round exploits, which also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
Maaz finished as the leading run-getter in the eight-team tournament, accumulating 258 runs in five innings at an astonishing average of 129 and smashed two unbeaten half-centuries.
He was equally impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets at a remarkable average of 7.42 and an economy rate of 4.33.
His most impactful performance came against arch-rivals India A in the group stage, where he backed his economical bowling figures of 2/12 with a match-winning half-century and top-scored for Pakistan Shaheens in the run chase with an unbeaten 79 off just 47 deliveries.
For the unversed, Maaz Sadaqat's inclusion into the Janakpur Bolts' squad came at a time when the defending champions are languishing at seventh in the NPL 2025 standings, having lost each of their first two matches.
Their next match is scheduled against rock-bottom Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.
Comments