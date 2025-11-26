Maaz Sadaqat roped in by Janakpur Bolts for Nepal Premier League

Pakistan Shaheens' players and support staff celebrate winning the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 after beating Bangladesh A in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — ACC

KARACHI: Pakistan's emerging batting all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat has been signed by defending champions Janakpur Bolts for the ongoing second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), scheduled to run until December 13.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its social media handles as it posted a compilation of Maaz's all-round brilliance in the recently concluded ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025.

"The Emerging champion meets the Bolts storm. From the northern frontier where fire is forged and hunger never fades. Maaz Sadaqat steps in with energy, intent, and the spark to make his moment count," the Bolts captioned the social media post.

Notably, Maaz played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan Shaheens to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 with his all-round exploits, which also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.



Maaz Sadaqat showed up in every department ~ runs when it mattered, wickets when it counted, impact when the game hung in the balance. A standout campaign capped with a well-earned 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 👊#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/Uvb2FTogYQ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 26, 2025

Maaz finished as the leading run-getter in the eight-team tournament, accumulating 258 runs in five innings at an astonishing average of 129 and smashed two unbeaten half-centuries.

Consistency, intent and pure ball-striking ~ Maaz Sadaqat brought it all. A rightful crown for him 👑#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/3PGdTrB66w — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 26, 2025

He was equally impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets at a remarkable average of 7.42 and an economy rate of 4.33.

His most impactful performance came against arch-rivals India A in the group stage, where he backed his economical bowling figures of 2/12 with a match-winning half-century and top-scored for Pakistan Shaheens in the run chase with an unbeaten 79 off just 47 deliveries.

For the unversed, Maaz Sadaqat's inclusion into the Janakpur Bolts' squad came at a time when the defending champions are languishing at seventh in the NPL 2025 standings, having lost each of their first two matches.

Their next match is scheduled against rock-bottom Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.