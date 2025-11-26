Moses Itauma shares brutally honest opinion on Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua fight

This collage of photos shows American boxer Jake Paul (left), Anthony Joshua (centre) and Moses Itauma. — X/Reuters

Young British boxing sensation Moses Itauma has shared his brutally honest opinion on the Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua fight.

Paul is set to take on Joshua in a sanctioned fight on December 19 in Miami.

The matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

A two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

As they prepare to compete, many in the boxing world are criticising the bout and believe Paul is risking a lot by stepping into the ring.

Meanwhile, when Itauma was asked for his views on the eight-round bout, he did not hold back to criticise the fight.

"Jake Paul needs to fire his advisors, these people that make these fights because that's not good,” Itauma said.

"Did Jake Paul not watch the Ngannou fight? Do you know what, there's making money and then there's like... it's just absurd. I don't think Jake Paul is bad for boxing, I think he's good, I like Jake Paul. You see what he's doing with women's boxing as well, I like Jake Paul.

"And I'm not saying he shouldn't take the fight. I just feel like he needs to weigh the outcomes. Like, say, I don't know what, $50 mill-then my health. Cars and watches [but] can't say my name... is it worth it? And if he wants to fight Anthony Joshua then go and do it, it's not my life.

"Me personally, if I was Jake Paul's brother [Logan], I'd be very worried."

Despite the criticism, the bout is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.