Neymar set to miss Santos' last three league matches due to injury: report

Neymar Junior, who hopes to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite fitness issues, is set to miss Santos' last three league matches of the season due to a knee injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward missed Monday's 1-1 league draw at Internacional after feeling pain in his left knee in the clash with Mirassol on November 19.

According ESPN report, Neymar, 33, has picked up a left meniscus injury. Tests revealed that were taken after he experienced the pain.

He underwent left knee surgery to repair an ACL tear and a torn meniscus two years ago.

This is Neymar’s fourth fitness setback since joining his boyhood club in January; however, relegation-threatened Santos have not confirmed his latest injury.

The club president Marcelo Teixeira has said that the player underwent tests on Tuesday and Santos' medical team is working hard to see if he can be available for Friday's league game against Sport.

"He had an exam today in São Paulo," Teixeira said. "I spoke with the medical department and they are studying a way for him to be in this game [Sport]. The doctor himself hasn't spoken to Neymar yet, he will speak to him tomorrow.

"There will be a meeting tomorrow morning to assess the situation. We will investigate how we can delay whatever needs to be done, if anything, so that we can still use Neymar in the Brazilian Championship."

Santos are in the relegation zone, one place and one point behind safety with three games to play.

Neymar has not been playing regularly at Santos due to fitness issues, while the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward last wore the famous yellow jersey of Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament damage that has plagued comeback attempts.