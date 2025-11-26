Boris Becker praises Jannik Sinner after developing his game

Former German tennis star Boris Becker has praised Jannik Sinner's development, emphasising how he transformed his initial shot into a real weapon.

World No. 1 Sinner recently secured his fourth Grand Slam title, ending Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon dominance with a four-set victory over the two-time defending champion.

Despite serving a three-month doping suspension, the 23-year-old has claimed three of the four Grand Slam titles this season.

Earlier, Sinner posted a 27-1 record in his last four major tournaments, with his only loss coming in the French Open final, where he held three championship points before falling to Alcaraz.

He is among the few in ATP history to hold over 12,000 ranking points, currently leading second-ranked Alcaraz by 3,430 points.

Along with these achievements, the Italian is also expected to be the favourite for the upcoming US Open, a year after defeating Taylor Fritz in the final.

After his successful run, Becker praised Sinner’s development, emphasising how he transformed his initial shot from a decent strike into a true winning weapon.

“Jannik has turned his initial shot from a decent one into a weapon that can win matches,” he said.

Together with coach Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner dedicated several weeks to refining his serve, adopting a straightforward and urgent approach, and making crucial adjustments.

This effort quickly paid off, adding another powerful element to his game and enabling him to dominate rallies from the start.

Over 15 matches, he was broken only seven times, allowing him to push back on returns and take control of the points.

At the ATP Finals, Sinner faced just 15 break points, saving 14 and losing serve only once in the final against Alcaraz, a record for the most dominant serving performance at the year-end championships since ATP statistics began in 1991.

With a serve that now complements his explosive baseline play, Sinner’s rise to the top feels more sustainable and threatening than ever.

With these impressive performances, Sinner is now ready to challenge Carlos Alcaraz for the top spot in 2026.