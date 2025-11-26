PCB unveils venue, schedule for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Sialkot's players and support staff celebrates with the title after winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 by defeating Peshawar in the final at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on January 5, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday revealed that the highly anticipated final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 will be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium from December 1 to 4.

The iconic venue will host the summit clash of the premier first-class tournament, which will be contested by Karachi Blues and defending champions Sialkot, as the two teams finished in the first and second positions in the standings, respectively, by the conclusion of the group stage, comprising nine rounds.

Although the PCB did not make a formal announcement regarding the QEAT final's venue and schedule, it was updated on its website after Sialkot clinched the remaining spot earlier today.

Two-time champions Karachi Blues stormed into the final first by securing a narrow three-wicket victory over the holders in their last-round match on Tuesday.

Following Karachi Blues' qualification, Faisalabad and Sialkot remained in contention for the remaining spot.

Faisalabad had the chance to pip Sialkot and secure the decisive second spot in the QEAT 2025-26 standings by defeating Bahawalpur, but the outcome of the fixture did not go their way as Saifullah Bangash's side chased down the 310-run target to conclude their campaign on a winning note.

Bahawalpur reached the total for the loss of six wickets in 85.1 overs. Mohammad Sheharyar led the pursuit with 92 runs off 141 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Openers Mohammad Sudais and Mohammad Alamgir provided a strong start, scoring 53 and 69, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saifullah Bangash remained unbeaten on 76 off 136 deliveries, with nine fours and a six, steering his team to a remarkable victory.

Faisalabad's defeat meant Sialkot held on to their second spot with 155 points, while Karachi Blues finished at the top with 161 points.