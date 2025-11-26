Chris Weidman opens up on injury forcing him out of comeback fight

Chris Weidman flexes while on the scale during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on April 23, 2021. — Reuters

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has opened up about the injury which has forced him out of his comeback fight.

Weidman retired from MMA after a TKO loss at UFC 310 last December.

After a few months, the former UFC champion was booked to make his comeback against old rival Luke Rockhold.

When the GFL fight collapsed, a trilogy boxing match was arranged with Anderson Silva, which was supposed to be part of the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard.

When the Paul vs Davis fight was cancelled, Weidman was still in the game to face Silva when the new fight between the YouTuber-turned boxer and Anthony Joshua was announced for December 19, but after "The All-American" was hit by an injury disaster, ‘The Spider’ is now set to face Tyron Woodley.

In an Instagram post, Weidman explained that boxing is less harmful to the body than MMA and stated that he tore his bicep tendon and injured his hook, which led to the injury.

“I do not think I could get hurt in boxing. It is so much easier on the body compared to MMA. Tore my bicep tendon throwing the left hook, there goes that tendon. I tried to push through,” Weidman stated

Following the injury, the 40-year-old mentioned that he would have been a little weaker, highlighting that he believed he could have fought after surgery.

“It would have been a little bit weaker, but I think I would have been able to fight and then get the surgery afterward,” he added.

The fight was supposed to be Weidman’s first action since briefly retiring from the UFC, after which he signed a deal to join the roster at the Global Fight League (GFL).

However, Weidman has now undergone surgery to repair his torn bicep, which has forced him to withdraw from the December fight.