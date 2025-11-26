Wayne Rooney backs THIS team to win Champions League this season

Wayne Rooney speaks at an introductory press conference at Audi Field in Washington on July 12, 2022. — Reuters

Wayne Rooney has backed Arsenal to win the Champions League this season, identifying the Premier League leaders as the side to beat in the competition.

The Gunners have been in red-hot form, with four wins in four Champions League matches and leading the Premier League table with 29 points in 12 matches, six ahead of second-placed Chelsea.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Rooney said Arsenal have all the tools in their bag to win the Champions League.

"I think they've got as good a chance as they've had for a long time. The whole squad they've put together, I think it's got good players obviously starting [and] good players on the bench to come in if they get injuries as well," Rooney said.

Arsenal, who are set to host Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League, are such a versatile team that despite so many injuries, they have maintained their form, conceding just six goals in 18 games across all competitions.

Rooney reflected on their recruitment and form, saying that if they continue such form, they are strong contenders for the Champions League.

"I think the recruitment has been really good, and they've been really strong in the Premier League. If they can take that form into the Champions League, they have a good chance," Rooney said.

The current week is an important one for Arsenal's trophy hunt this season, with Wednesday's Champions League tie followed by a clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.