Jack Draper set to return to professional tennis after extended injury break

Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: British tennis star Jack Draper will make his first competitive appearance in months at the upcoming Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in London, scheduled from December 5–7, following a lengthy injury hiatus.

Draper was sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his arm during Wimbledon, which forced him to withdraw from the second round of the US Open.

In a recent interview, the 23-year-old revealed that the initial diagnosis may have underestimated the severity of the injury, prompting him to prioritise a full recovery and rebuild his tennis before returning to the court.

“I think I came back a bit too soon when I played the US Open, so after that I decided to really shut it down and look after it,” Draper said.

“Now I’m building up my confidence and building up my tennis to be at full throttle again.”

The British player is particularly excited about competing in front of a home crowd at the Copper Box Arena, where he will make his UTS debut. His opening match will be against Belgian veteran David Goffin.

However, Draper stressed that the priority during the event will be maintaining his fitness and avoiding any discomfort in his recovering arm.

“It’s a chance to compete and play the world’s best players again. When you have time out, it’s really important to get back to their speed. Playing before the coming season is important, and I’m looking forward to performing at home,” he added.

The UTS appearance marks a key step for Jack Draper as he prepares to enter the 2026 season fully fit, aiming to return to his top form and build momentum in the lead-up to major tournaments.