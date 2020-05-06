Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg has said that a four-match Test series between rivals Indian and Pakistan would kick-start the "ultimate cricket rebirth".

Hogg, in a video on YouTube, reasoned that the World Test Championship should be sidelined in place of a series that would hook cricket starved audiences.

"The pandemic has opened the door for the ultimate cricket rebirth. Viewers want to see some competitive cricket, so scrap the World Test Championship for a while for a couple of series that are really going to ignite the interest," he said.

The former cricketer also provided an idea of how the two rivals could carry out the series.

"Firstly, scrap this summer’s India against Australia five-match series and have the Ashes played instead," he said.

"But where does that leave India? They will play Pakistan in a four-match Test series, with two matches in India and other two in Pakistan, over the Christmas period."

Furthermore, he said that the series would finally settle the long-time debate over Virat Kohli and Babar Azam being the better cricketer.

"There are many reasons for it. Firstly Kohli and Babar, who is the best out of those two? Well that will be proven in this series,” he said.

"Then you have got [Jasprit] Bumrah against [Shaheen Shah] Afridi, which means quality bowling attack and then the spinners, Ravichandran [Ashwin] versus [Yasir] Shah and it’s all in Asian conditions. Brilliant stuff, let’s have it!"

Brad Hogg calls for Ashes, Pakistan vs India series for 'cricket rebirth'