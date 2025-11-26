WATCH: Mohammad Musa creates history with double hat-trick in QEAT

Muhammad Musa gets ready to bat during a training session at Eden Park in Auckland on December 17, 2020, ahead of the first T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region pacer Mohammad Musa scripted a historic performance in the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries against Peshawar at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

His remarkable feat marked the first double-hat-trick in the tournament in the last 10 years.

Chasing a massive deficit after following on, Peshawar seemed set for a collapse. Waqar Ahmed briefly resisted Islamabad’s relentless attack before Musa struck, shattering the stumps in the first ball of the 46th over.

He then trapped Zubair Khan LBW, completed his hat-trick by dismissing Abbas Ali and capped the sensational sequence by bowling Pakistan’s internationally capped wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris — four wickets in four balls.

INCREDIBLE STUFF 👏✨



Musa Khan becomes the first bowler in 10 years to take 4️⃣ wickets in 4️⃣ balls in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match 🤯#QeAT | #ISLvPSH pic.twitter.com/hRC5bOmMwB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2025





Musa’s heroics in the second innings came after his five-wicket haul in the first innings, which had already tilted the match decisively in Islamabad’s favour.

Islamabad registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 77 runs, concluding their campaign in the QEAT round, with Sialkot and Karachi Blues securing their spots in the grand finale.

Batting first, Islamabad posted a colossal 563 runs, led by captain Rohail Nazir, who scored 207 off 269 balls, featuring 26 fours and six sixes.

Other key contributions included Arsal Sheikh (91 off 209 balls), Shamyl Hussain (76) and Naseerullah Khan (73).

In response, Peshawar were bundled out for 231 in 57.4 overs, with Musa claiming five wickets, while Naqeebullah and Shayan Sheikh chipped in with three and two scalps, respectively.

Peshawar were forced to follow on and, still trailing by 332 runs in their second innings, were bundled out for 255.

Razaullah scored a battling 100 off 95 balls, supported by Waqar Ahmed’s 83 off 102 deliveries, but Musa starred again, taking a double hat-trick and finishing with five wickets, while Naqeebullah added four more.

Musa’s sensational all-round performance ensured Islamabad’s dominant finish and capped off a memorable round in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.