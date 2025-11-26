Aubameyang leads Marseille comeback to crush Newcastle’s Champions League hopes

Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal against Paris FC in Ligue 1 on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

MARSEILLE: Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes suffered a blow as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Marseille to a 2-1 comeback victory here at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

The Magpies had taken an early lead through Harvey Barnes’ sixth-minute opener, but a second-half error from goalkeeper Nick Pope allowed the hosts to equalise immediately. Aubameyang then struck again to complete the turnaround.

Reflecting on the defeat, Dan Burn admitted it was largely self-inflicted, highlighting Newcastle’s failure to manage the restart effectively.

“We stuck to the game plan for most of the match, but 10 or 15 minutes of madness at the start of the second half cost us,” Burn said.

“To put so much in and not come away with anything is really disappointing.”

The 33-year-old defender also underlined how difficult it was to recover once momentum had shifted, noting the challenge of chasing the game after surrendering their lead.

“Mentally, we didn’t start the second half well. Aubameyang may be 36, but he’s still sharp and showed his quality. When you go 2-1 down here, it’s tough,” he added.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe echoed the frustration, admitting that his side failed to respond after Marseille’s leveller.

“We didn’t react to the goal. We were on the back foot, the crowd came into it, and we weren’t at our best,” Howe said.

However, he refused to criticise Pope, insisting the goalkeeper had “saved us many times” and deserved backing despite the mistake.

Aubameyang, who recently reached 400 career goals, said he was delighted to add two more as Marseille strengthened their hopes of qualification.

“I’m feeling great even at 36. These are the games you want to play in,” he concluded.