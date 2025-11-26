Harry Kane opens up to extend contract with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal against Lazio in Champions League on March 5, 2024. — Reuters

Harry Kane indicated on Tuesday that he is willing to prolong his stay at Bayern Munich and has no intention of leaving the club.

The former Tottenham star, whose contract runs until 2027, has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, while speculation has also circulated about a possible return to the Premier League.

This week, Kane finds himself back in familiar surroundings as Bayern Munich face Arsenal in a highly anticipated Champions League clash in North London. However, the striker has made it clear that he has no longing to return to England.

In a subtle dig at the Gunners, he described the Premier League as “less enjoyable” due to the current emphasis on set-pieces.

Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer has won numerous top-scorer awards, including three Premier League Golden Boots, as well as Golden Boots at the World Cup and European Championship.

He also claimed his first major trophy in the 2024–25 season by winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and was awarded the European Golden Shoe in 2024.

Kane has an impressive record against Arsenal, having scored 15 goals in 21 matches, including one for Bayern at the Emirates Stadium during the first leg of the 2024 Champions League quarter-final.

Kane called his move to Bayern Munich one of the best decisions of his career, praising the new league and European nights for his growth.

“The move has been one of the best decisions of my life,” Kane said.

“To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player.”

Regarding his future, Kane concluded: “I don’t look at any other team and think, ‘I want to go there’. I’m really happy here. I have 18 months remaining on my contract, and I’m sure there will be discussions in the future.”