Sialkot book place in Quaid-e-Azam final against Karachi Blues

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Sialkot have booked their spot in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where they will take on Karachi Blues at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting on December 1.

In the ninth and final round of the tournament, Bahawalpur defeated Faisalabad by four wickets in a thrilling contest.

The second spot in the final was contested between Faisalabad and Sialkot, with Sialkot finishing on 155 points, narrowly edging out Faisalabad who ended with 141 points.

Karachi Blues had already secured their place in the final with 161 points.

Batting first in their last round match at Maghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Faisalabad were bundled out for 312 in 85.2 overs.

Muhammad Awais Zafar top-scored with a brilliant 148 off 177 balls, including 15 fours and seven sixes. Opener Hasan Raza and middle-order batter Raees Ahmed added 53 runs each.

For Bahawalpur, Muhammad Imran took four wickets, while Mohammad Sudais and Mohammad Azab claimed two wickets apiece.

In response, Bahawalpur were bowled out for 188 in 82.3 overs, with Mohammad Ammar top-scoring with 66 off 214 deliveries, supported by four boundaries.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah starred with the ball, taking five wickets in 31 overs, while Hasan Raza and Khurram Shahzad claimed three and two wickets respectively.

Faisalabad batted again with a lead of 124 runs but were dismissed for 185, thanks to an exceptional seven-wicket haul by Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Junaid in 21 overs.

Opener Hasan Raza top-scored with 48, while other batters struggled to make significant contributions.

Chasing a target of 309, Bahawalpur reached the total with six wickets down in 85.1 overs. Mohammad Sheharyar led the innings with 92 runs off 141 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Openers Mohammad Sudais and Mohammad Alamgir provided a strong start, scoring 53 off 69 balls and 69 off 86 balls respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saifullah Bangash remained unbeaten on 76 off 136 deliveries, with nine fours and a six, steering his team to a remarkable victory.