Mitchell Starc on verge of breaking Wasim Akram’s iconic Test record

The collage of photos shows Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc (left) and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. - AFP

BRISBANE: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is on the brink of cricketing history as he edges closer to surpassing the legendary Wasim Akram’s record of 414 Test wickets.

The milestone could cement Starc’s place among the greatest pace bowlers in the history of the game.

Almost 14 years after his Test debut, the 35-year-old Starc needs just two more wickets to equal Akram’s tally, widely regarded as the benchmark for left-arm quicks.

With England arriving at the Gabba for the second Ashes Test, the stage is perfectly set for the historic achievement.

Most Wickets in Test cricket by Left-Arm Pacers:

Player Team Matches Wickets Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 Mitchell Starc Australia 101 412* Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355 Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317 Mitchell Johnson Australia 73 313

Starc’s surge towards this record follows a devastating performance in the Ashes opener at Perth, where he almost single-handedly led Australia’s depleted pace attack.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined, Starc produced one of the finest spells of his career, taking 7 for 58 in the first innings and finishing with ten wickets in the match to dismantle England’s Bazball charge.

His form in 2025 has been exceptional: 39 wickets at an average of just 15.71. He is now only 11 wickets short of matching his most productive calendar year, set back in 2016.

With three Tests remaining, including the day-night clash at the Gabba where he has historically excelled, the opportunity to break the record is wide open.

The Ashes opener at Perth saw Travis Head’s blistering fourth-innings century, coupled with Starc’s ten-wicket match haul, propel Australia to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two days.

After England were bowled out for 172 in the first innings, Australia resumed their overnight score of 123/9 on day two. Nathan Lyon and Brendan Doggett added nine runs to extend the total to 132.

England captain Ben Stokes had earlier taken a five-wicket haul, supported by Brydon Carse with three wickets and Jofra Archer with two.

In England’s second innings, the visitors managed 164 runs, setting a modest target of 205 for Australia. Gus Atkinson top-scored with 37 off 32 balls, while Ollie Pope contributed 33.

Scott Boland was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 4 for 33 in 11.4 overs, with Starc and Doggett claiming three wickets each.

Starc’s three wickets in the second innings completed his match figures of 10 for 113, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Chasing 205 on a bowling-friendly pitch, Travis Head scripted a remarkable turnaround with a 69-ball century, finishing unbeaten on 123 from 83 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and four sixes.

He built crucial partnerships with Jake Weatherald (23) and Marnus Labuschagne, who contributed an unbeaten 51 off 49 balls, steering Australia to a commanding eight-wicket win.

Brydon Carse was the only wicket-taker for England in the second innings, claiming 2 for 44 in 5.2 overs.

With the Gabba Test coming up, all eyes will be on Mitchell Starc as he looks set to enter cricketing history by overtaking Wasim Akram’s iconic record.