Portland Thorns sack head coach Rob Gale after playoff semi-final exit

Portland Thorns FC coach Rob Gale before the match against America in CONCACAF W Champions Cup on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

OREGON: The Portland Thorns have dismissed head coach Rob Gale on Tuesday, following the team’s third-place finish in the NWSL standings and their elimination in the playoff semi-finals.

Gale joined the team as an assistant in 2023 and stepped in as interim head coach early in 2024. He was officially appointed head coach midway through the season, finishing with a record of 28-21-10.

This year was Gale’s only full season in charge. Under his supervision, the Thorns finished third in the league with an 11-7-8 record, earning 40 points. They defeated the San Diego Wave in the quarter-finals but lost 2-0 to the Washington Spirit in the semi-finals.

Gale’s tenure with the team was marked by a rollercoaster of results, heavily influenced by injuries and absences. Pre-season injuries sidelined three potential starters with season-ending knee injuries, while star forward Sophia Wilson was on maternity leave for the entire season.

Following the announcement, Thorns general manager Jeff Agoos praised Gale’s dedication and the positive influence he had on the players and staff.

“We are grateful to Rob for his commitment to the Thorns and the positive impact he has had on our players and staff,” Agoos stated.

After the semi-final loss, captain Sam Coffey said she was proud of the squad but emphasised the need for greater consistency moving forward.

“The word that comes to mind immediately is ‘consistency.’ I believe we are capable of being electric, especially at home. We need to be more resilient on the road; that was evident today,” Coffey said.

Following Gale’s dismissal, assistant coach Sarah Lowdon will serve as interim head coach for the club for the 2026 NWSL regular season, which is scheduled to begin on 13 March.