Litton Das takes swipe at Bangladesh selection panel; here's why

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das reacts during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2025 in Sylhet, Bangladesh. - BCB

CHATTOGRAM: Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das expressed surprise over the exclusion of batsman Shamim Patowary from the national squad for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting November 27.

Shamim, who struggled for form recently, scored four ducks in his last eight T20Is and managed only two runs in his last four games. In 2025, he played 24 T20Is, accumulating 261 runs at an average of 15.35 and a strike rate of 121.39.

"Of course, it would have been better if Shamim was in the squad, but it’s not my decision—it’s the selectors’ call. I wasn’t informed about his omission," Litton told reporters ahead of the series.

"I always thought a captain should know which players are coming in or going out. I don’t see a clear reason behind his exclusion. Whoever is in the 15-man squad is capable, but having Shamim would have been good," he added.

Litton stressed that communication between the selection panel, head coach and captain needs improvement.

"I’ve been clearly told by the board and selectors that I have to work with the team I’m given. I always believed a captain had a role in shaping the squad, but now it seems my job is to get the best out of the team provided," he said.

He added that while the situation wouldn’t disrupt the team, it was disappointing for both him and the player affected.

"It won’t disrupt the team, but it is disappointing. Not every player performs in every series. We tried to build a settled squad, and Shamim gave us exactly what we needed in a few series. His exclusion is disappointing for him—and as captain, for me too. I’m sorry I couldn’t back him more when he struggled," he added.

Responding to Litton’s comments, national selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said the captain had been consulted during discussions about the squad.

"Before finalising the squad, we spoke with Litton during the Test series against Ireland. I specifically asked him about Shamim’s inclusion. He expressed that he wanted Shamim in the team despite knowing his recent struggles. We took his opinion on board," Ashraf said.

He further explained the panel’s final decision-making process.

"On the last day of the Test, the coach confirmed he was happy with the batting unit. Ultimately, as selectors, we also have a vision. Based on recent performances, Shamim wasn’t given a chance in the first two matches. It’s part of the process—we take opinions, but the final call rests with the panel."

Sources say the selection panel aimed to test alternatives, giving Jaker Ali or Nurul Hasan opportunities behind the stumps while promoting Mahidul Islam in the middle order.

The tension between Litton and Ashraf is not new. The two have had a distant relationship since Litton was dropped from the ODI squad during the 2024 home series against Sri Lanka.

He was sent back to the Dhaka Premier League to regain form and also missed out on the Champions Trophy due to lack of performance in the 50-over format.