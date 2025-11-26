Stones: Manchester City lacked edge in Champions League defeat to Leverkusen

An undated picture of John Stones. — ManCity

MANCHESTER: John Stones admitted that Manchester City were missing key elements in their performance as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick did the damage for the visitors, handing Pep Guardiola’s side their first Champions League defeat of the season.

Stones was one of ten changes Guardiola made to the starting lineup following last weekend's Premier League loss to Newcastle United, and the defender believes the team uncharacteristically lacked the necessary levels of aggression and attacking threat.

City were missing their usual sharpness and intensity during the game, with Stones describing the side as lacking both the “clinical edge” and the “aggressive edge” that typically define their performances.

He emphasised the need for the squad to reflect on the defeat and learn from the challenges posed by a strong Bayer Leverkusen side.

“Lots of things [were missing]. You can dissect it and look at it from so many different angles. I think, all in all, we didn’t have that edge – the clinical edge, the aggressive edge – and we lacked in quite a few areas, which is very uncharacteristic for us as a team and as players,” Stones said.

“We’re all disappointed. I’m disappointed to have led the team out tonight and for it to finish that way. We tried our best to break them down and had worked on it in training. We knew they were a very good team in possession and at times found it difficult to keep them in one area of the pitch, and they got out.

“There were a lot of good things, but it’s a night we need to reflect on massively.”