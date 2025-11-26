FIFA unveils new rules ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stands next to the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner's trophy during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

ZURICH: Spain will not face Argentina, and France will not meet England before the World Cup final, provided they win their groups, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced on Tuesday.

The rules are designed to maintain competitive balance in the expanded 48-team tournament, ensuring that the top-ranked team, Spain, and the second-ranked team, Argentina, are placed in opposite halves of the bracket.

The same principle applies to the third-ranked team, France, and the fourth-ranked team, England.

FIFA stated in a release: “To ensure competitive balance, two separate pathways to the semifinals have been established.”

In previous World Cups, the route through the knockout rounds was determined solely by group placements.

Under the new system, even if these top teams do not win their groups, the top four seeded nations will not meet until the semifinals.

Meanwhile, 42 teams have already qualified, including Iran and Haiti, who FIFA expects will play at their assigned venues.

The tournament will be hosted across 16 venues for 104 matches, including 11 stadiums in US cities using NFL venues, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

The remaining six spots will be decided in March through European and global playoffs, with teams drawn from the lowest-ranked qualification pot.

This means Italy, a four-time champion, could present a challenging opponent in the draw scheduled for next Friday.

The draw will determine the match schedule by dividing teams into 12 groups of four, playing in a round-robin format.

Europe will be represented by 16 teams, with no more than two from the same country in each group. The remaining 32 teams will be drawn into groups without sharing a continent with another team from their region.

The three co-hosts are among the 12 top seeds for the draw, which is expected to last around 45 minutes during a show of roughly an hour and a half, according to FIFA.

The first draw for the 48-team World Cup will take place on 5 December at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.