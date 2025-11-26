Guardiola’s risk backfires as Manchester City are shocked by Leverkusen at home

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola prepares to substitute on Manchester City's Erling Haaland on November 25, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola took full responsibility after his bold selection gamble backfired, as an under-strength Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League here at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Guardiola opted for a heavily rotated squad, resting several key players, including Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alex Grimaldo opened the scoring in the first half, before Patrik Schick doubled the lead after the interval, as Leverkusen exploited the inexperience of City’s substitutes, leaving fans frustrated.

The defeat came just days after a 2-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle and marked City’s first home defeat in the Champions League prior to the knockout stage in 24 games since 2018.

Reflecting on the setback, Guardiola admitted his team selection was risky, acknowledging that while the players performed well, too many changes may have weakened the side.

“I take full responsibility… the players who started were exceptional, but we missed something needed at the highest level. Seeing the result, perhaps it was too many changes,” Guardiola said.

After four Premier League defeats this season, City are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal. The loss exposed the limitations of City’s reserve squad, although it is unlikely to derail their Champions League campaign entirely.

In stark contrast to his previous 99 games, which included 62 victories and the club’s first European title in 2023, Guardiola’s 100th Champions League match as City manager ended in disappointment on Tuesday.