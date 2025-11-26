Farhan achieves career-best; Babar, Faheem, Nawaz see T20I ranking boost

The collage of photos shows Pakistan’s T20I batter Sahibzada Farhan (left), along with star batter Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf. – ACC/AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has surged into the top five in the T20I batting rankings, achieving a career-best position following his impressive performance in the ongoing T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Farhan now sits at fourth place, climbing eight spots to reach 776 points. Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam also advanced, moving five places up to 29th with 572 points.

Opening batter Saim Ayub retained his 37th position with 538 points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan slipped five places to 46th with 514 points.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman climbed three spots to 57th, whereas T20I captain Salman Ali Agha dropped seven places to 63rd.

Middle-order batters also faced declines, with one moving down five places to 76th, alongside wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, who fell four spots to 88th.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by England’s Phil Salt at second and Tilak Varma at third.

In the T20I bowling rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed holds the eighth spot with 659 points, while Mohammad Nawaz made a significant leap, rising 14 places to 13th with 638 points.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped four places to 18th. Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem fell four spots to 27th, while pacer Salman Mirza climbed five places to 38th with 532 points.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf slipped seven spots to 46th, along with Saim Ayub, who now ranks 51st. Faheem Ashraf jumped nine places to 53rd, while Abbas Afridi dropped 11 spots to 66th.

India’s Varun Chakravarthy continues to dominate as the number one T20I bowler, followed by New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy in second and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in third.

In the T20I all-rounder rankings, Mohammad Nawaz rises one place to seventh, while Faheem Ashraf slips to 35th and Shaheen Afridi to 59th.

Salman Agha drops three places to 69th and Abbas Afridi falls six spots to 81st.

Zimbabwe’s T20I captain Sikandar Raza surpasses Pakistan’s Saim Ayub to claim the number one all-rounder spot, with West Indies’ Roston Chase in third place.