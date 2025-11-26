Estevao shines as Chelsea thump 10-man Barcelona

An undated photo of Chelsea’s Estevao alongside fellow teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. — chelseafc

LONDON: Estevao produced a stunning solo effort to outshine fellow teenage sensation Lamine Yamal on Tuesday, as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over a 10-man Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

In the build-up to the match, the two 18-year-olds were the centre of attention, and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca urged his players to ignore the comparisons.

Ten minutes after half-time, Estevao had a magical moment when he received the ball on the right, beat two defenders, and fired it into Joan Garcia's net.

Only a few months into his first season at Chelsea, it was the winger's tenth goal of the season for both club and country.

Reflecting on the victory, the Brazilian expressed his overwhelming emotions, calling it a “perfect night” and saying he felt grateful to God for his achievements, while looking forward to continuing his journey.

"I don’t really have any words to sum up how I’m feeling right now," Estevao said.

"It really was the perfect night. I’m just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me. Onwards and upwards from here."

Speaking about his spectacular goal, he described it as a swift and special moment in his career, adding that he hopes to score many more in the future.

"It all happened very quickly for me; it sort of happened before I knew it," Estevao said.

"I just found some space, wiggled my way through, and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more."