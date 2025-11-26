WTC Points Table: Where India, Pakistan stand after South Africa win second Test?

The collage of photos shows India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant (left) and Pakistan's Shan Masood. - AFP

GUWAHATI: South Africa recorded a commanding 408-run victory over India in the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, sealing a 2-0 series win.

With this victory, the Proteas climb to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points table, boasting three wins and one defeat, 36 points and a win percentage of 75.

India, meanwhile, slipped to fifth spot, below Pakistan, after suffering back-to-back defeats. The Men in Blue now have four wins, four defeats and one draw from nine red-ball matches, totaling 52 points with a win percentage of 48.15.

Australia remains at the top with four wins from four games, 48 points and a perfect 100% win rate. Sri Lanka holds third place with one win and one draw from two matches, 16 points and a 66.67% win percentage.

Pakistan sits fourth with one win and one defeat in two games, 12 points and a 50% win rate.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win% Australia 4 4 0 0 48 100 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15

Batting first, South Africa posted a massive 489 runs in 151.1 overs, highlighted by a brilliant lower-order century from Senuran Muthusamy, who scored 109 off 206 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Marco Jansen also impressed with a rapid 93 off 91 deliveries, including six fours and seven sixes.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 115 in 29.1 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each.

In reply, India were bowled out for 201, giving South Africa a commanding 288-run first-innings lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 58 off 97 balls, supported by Washington Sundar’s 48.

Jansen wreaked havoc on India’s top order with figures of 6 for 48 in 19.5 overs, while Harmer picked up three wickets.

Opting not to enforce the follow-on, South Africa batted again and declared at 260 for 5 in 78.3 overs, setting India an imposing target of 549 runs.

Tristan Stubbs impressed with 94 off 180 balls, Tony de Zorzi made 49 and both Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton contributed 35 runs each.

Jadeja bowled valiantly for India, taking four wickets, with Sundar picking up one.

Chasing the mammoth target, India collapsed for 140 in 63.5 overs. Jadeja once again top-scored with 54 off 87 balls, but no other batter could provide significant resistance.

Harmer ran through the Indian lineup with a sensational 6 for 37 in 23 overs, completing a memorable match haul.

Keshav Maharaj added two wickets, while Jansen and Muthusamy picked up one each as South Africa wrapped up a dominant series victory on Indian soil.