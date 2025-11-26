Harmer stars as South Africa whitewash India 2–0 in Test series

South African players celebrate after Senuran Muthusamy takes a wicket on the fifth day of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26, 2025. – AFP

GUWAHATI: Simon Harmer delivered a match-winning performance, claiming nine wickets as South Africa crushed India by 408 runs in the second Test to seal a 2–0 series whitewash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Proteas piled up 489 runs in 151.1 overs, powered by an outstanding lower-order century from Senuran Muthusamy, who struck 109 off 206 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Marco Jansen produced a blistering innings as well, smashing 93 off just 91 deliveries, featuring six fours and seven sixes.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler with 4 for 115 in 29.1 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, India were bundled out for 201, handing South Africa a commanding 288-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 58 off 97 balls, and Washington Sundar contributed 48.

Jansen dismantled India’s top order with a brilliant spell of 6 for 48 in 19.5 overs, while Harmer added three wickets.

Opting against enforcing the follow-on, South Africa batted again and declared at 260 for 5 in 78.3 overs, setting India a monumental target of 549.

Tristan Stubbs impressed with 94 off 180 balls, while Tony de Zorzi made 49, and Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton chipped in with 35 each.

Jadeja bowled valiantly for India, taking 4 for — while Sundar claimed one wicket.

Chasing an improbable target, India collapsed for 140 in 63.5 overs. Jadeja once again top-scored with 54 off 87, but no other batter managed a significant contribution.

Harmer ran through the Indian lineup with figures of 6 for 37 in 23 overs, completing a sensational match haul.

Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets, while Jansen and Muthusamy claimed one each as South Africa wrapped up a dominant series victory on Indian soil.