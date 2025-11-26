Shaheen Afridi reflects on Lahore Qalandars’ 10-year PSL journey

Lahore Qalanders' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with the trophy with players during the victory ceremony at the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Quetta Gladiators at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has opened up about the franchise’s decade-long journey in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), emphasising that their path has been anything but easy.

Speaking about the team’s vision, Shaheen said Lahore Qalandars’ aim has never been limited to winning trophies alone.

“Our objective is to develop players and prepare them to represent Pakistan,” he stressed.

The left-arm pacer noted that for years people claimed there was a lack of talent in Pakistan, but Lahore Qalandars proved otherwise.

“Qalandars gave opportunities to talented youngsters when many believed Pakistan had no talent,” he said.

He credited Atif Rana and Sameen Rana for transforming the franchise’s approach.

“The credit goes to Atif Rana and Sameen Rana for giving young players a platform to shine,” Shaheen stated.

Reflecting on the franchise’s early struggles, the captain recalled that the first six years were far from successful.

“The results weren’t great in the first six seasons, but in the following four years we managed to win three trophies,” he said.

Shaheen praised the contributions of local players, saying they performed exceptionally well and showcased outstanding skills.

He added that the franchise’s success over the decade was largely due to Sameen Rana’s leadership and the commitment of young cricketers.

Highlighting the Qalandars’ long-term vision, Shaheen said the franchise had invested heavily in providing modern facilities to emerging players and would continue to do so.

“Our ongoing mission is to keep identifying, nurturing, and developing talent for the future,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars are the second franchise to win the PSL title three times. They secured their maiden trophy in 2022 after defeating Multan Sultans.

The team successfully defended their crown in 2023, once again overcoming the Sultans in the final, before clinching their third title this year with a victory over Quetta Gladiators.