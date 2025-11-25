Jake Paul takes shot at Francis Ngannou after declining boxing match

An Undated photo of YouTuber turn boxer Jack Paul. — AFP

Jake Paul has taken a shot at former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after declining a boxing match with him, saying, “He’s an Idiot”.

Paul is set to take on Joshua in a sanctioned fight on December 19 in Miami.

The matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

Before the fight was finalised, a list of potential fighters was gathered by Jake Paul’s team, including Francis Ngannou, but according to “The Problem Child”, the former UFC champion has declined the fight.

“I just thought he’s an idiot. Like yo, what are you doing? If you’re so confident, if you feel so disrespected, having all this bad publicity about your name, this is an opportunity to correct that and stop me,” Paul said.

He added that by pulling in Mike Tyson’s name, Francis Ngannou offended the boxing great’s legacy.

“He’s basically also talking [expletive] to Mike Tyson for fighting me, saying, ‘Francis, you’re nowhere near the legend, and you never will be even close to the legend of Mike Tyson.’ You’re saying it’s disrespectful to get in the ring. Thank you guys. You’re going to have a new name after the fight: the big upset, baby,” Paul added.

The bout between Paul and Joshua is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.