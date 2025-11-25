QEAT: Lahore Whites, Multan register victories on third day of final round

Multan's Ali Usman poses for a picture after the third day of their ninth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Abbottabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on November 25, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Whites and Multan registered dominant victories on the third day of the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 on Tuesday.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Ali Usman's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped Multan bowl out the home side Abbottabad for 182 in 52.4 overs to secure an innings and 201-run victory.

The home side resumed their second innings from 8/0, trailing by 375 runs, on the penultimate day after being enforced to follow-on by Multan captain Imam-ul-Haq, and could add 174 more to their overnight score despite half-centuries from Shahzaib Khan and Ahmed Khan.

Shahzaib remained the top-scorer for the home side in the second innings with an anchoring 61 off 147 deliveries, while Shahzaib made a brisk 46-ball 51, featuring four sixes and three fours.

The duo also shared a 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket after their side had been reduced to 18/5.

For Multan, Ali Usman made four scalps, followed by Faisal Akram and Sharoon Siraj with two each, while Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Ismail made one scalp apiece.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Test pacer Mohammad Abbas's five-wicket haul helped Lahore Whites defend a modest 175-run target against FATA to bow out of the QEAT 2025-26 with a victory.

Earlier in the day, Lahore Whites resumed their second innings from 144/4, leading by 110 runs, and could add 64 more to their overnight score to finish at 208 all out in 54 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah made a notable contribution to Lahore Whites' total with a blistering 49 off 28 deliveries, comprising 10 fours.

Captain Asif Afridi led FATA's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, while Hayatullah and Khushdil Shah bagged two each.

Set to chase a modest 175-run target, FATA's batting unit could yield 141 runs before being bowled out in 50.1 overs, thus succumbing to a narrow 33-run defeat.

Wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi waged a lone battle for FATA in the run chase and top-scored with a gutsy 45 off 101 deliveries. Hayatullah and Adnan Khan, 24 and 21, respectively, were the other notable run-getters besides him.

Abbas was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites, returning magnificent figures of 5/31 in 12 overs. Mohammad Rameez Jnr chipped in with three scalps, while Noman Ali and skipper Aamir Jamal made one apiece.

In another final-round fixture of the QEAT 2025-26, half-centuries from openers Mohammad Sudais and Mohammad Alamgir kept Bahawalpur in a commanding position to chase down the 310-run target against Faisalabad on the third day at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of the penultimate day's play, Faisalabad started their second innings with a daunting 124-run lead in their favour, but could score 185 all out in their second innings.

Opener Hasan Raza remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 48 off 62 deliveries, while middle-order batters Raees Ahmed and Atiq-ur-Rehman chipped in with 28 and 26, respectively.

Mohammad Junaid spearheaded Bahawalpur's bowling charge in the second innings, returning sensational figures of 7/58 in 21 overs, while Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Umair shared three between them.

Chasing a daunting 310-run target, Bahawalpur got off to a solid start, courtesy of a monumental 113-run opening partnership between Sudais and Alamgir, who perished in quick succession in the dying minutes of the day.

Alamgir remained the top-scorer with 69 off 86 deliveries, featuring eight fours and four sixes, while Sudais made a 69-ball 53.

Rana Burhan Basharat, unbeaten on zero, will resume Bahawalpur's run chase on the final day, alongside captain Saifullah Bangash, who has yet to take his guard.

Ali Asfand remained the solitary wicket-taker for Faisalabad on day three.

Notably, the outcome of the fixture will determine Karachi Blues' opponent for the final, scheduled to be played from November 29 to December 3.

If Faisalabad win, they will join Karachi Blues in the final, while their defeat would propel defending champions Sialkot into the summit clash, the venue of which is yet to be finalised.

The remaining final-round fixture of the QEAT 2025-26, underway at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, opener Razaullah's anchoring century on the penultimate day helped Peshawar deliver a strong response after being enforced to follow-on by the home side, Islamabad.

Peshawar finished day three being 183/2 in their second innings, trailing Islamabad by a further 149 runs with Waqar Ahmed and Israrullah unbeaten on 63 and seven, respectively.

At the start of the third day's play, Peshawar resumed their first innings from 81/4 in response to Islamabad's mammoth 563 all out and could add 150 more to their overnight score for the loss of their remaining six wickets and were thus bowled out for a modest 231 despite half-centuries from captain Sajid Khan and No.9 batter Razaullah.

Sajid remained the top-scorer for the visitors in the first innings with 64 off 76 deliveries, comprising 10 boundaries, including a six, while Razaullah made an unbeaten 57 off 83 deliveries.

The duo also shared a 101-run partnership for the eighth wicket but could not prevent their side from the follow-on.

Musa Khan led Islamabad's bowling charge in the first innings with a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Naqeebullah, who bagged three wickets, while Shayan Sheikh picked up two.

In the second innings, Razaullah was promoted to the opening slot, and he made the most of the opportunity by smashing his maiden first-class century and returned after top-scoring for Peshawar with a 95-ball 100, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

He was also involved in a 105-run partnership for the second wicket with Waqar Ahmed, who made an unbeaten 63, and will resume Peshawar's second innings on the final day as the former champions aim to avoid an innings defeat.

For Islamabad, Musa Khan and Arsal Sheikh could pick up a wicket apiece in the second innings.