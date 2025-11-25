Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play World Cup opener despite red card

An undated photo of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to play in the opening match for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

The Portugal captain was shown a red card in the 61st minute for violent conduct after elbowing Dara O'Shea off the ball in his team’s 2-0 defeat to Ireland in the World Cup qualifier on November 14. While a yellow card was initially issued, a VAR review prompted the referee to reconsider and upgrade it to a red.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended his star player after the match, calling the decision harsh.

“He has never been sent off before in 226 games, and that deserves credit. I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team,” Martinez said.

“He was being grabbed and pushed, and the action looks worse than it is. I don’t think it’s an elbow.”

Normally, a player with a red card is banned for three matches, but Ronaldo has had the second and third matches suspended for a year.

According to BBC Sport, the remaining two-match ban was removed due to the fact that it was Ronaldo’s first red card in 226 international appearances.

Ronaldo missed a World Cup qualifier against Armenia on November 16, so he will not miss any games in the United States next summer.

A FIFA statement said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately."

Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive in qualifying for Portugal, scoring five goals to help his team win Group F to reach their seventh straight World Cup.

The 48 teams will be divided into groups in a draw on Friday, 5 December.