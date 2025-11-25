Donovan McNabb urges Philadelphia Eagles to trade A.J. Brown

This collage of photos shows American former professional football quarterback Donovan McNabb (right) and A. J. Brown. — Reuters

American former professional football quarterback Donovan McNabb has urged the Philadelphia Eagles to trade A. J. Brown.

The Eagles were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys with a 24-21 scoreline in week 12 on Sunday.

The Eagles gained a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter over the Cowboys, with their wideout Brown having 110 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions, but lost the match.

Despite his individual brilliance against the Cowboys, Brown has been under the radar due to his lack of production this season, mainly due to the way in which Philly’s offence operates.

Amid Brown’s struggles with the Philadelphia Eagles, former Philly quarterback McNabb has urged the NFL team to trade the three-time Pro-Bowl wideout.

Talking on 94 WIP Sports Radio on Monday, McNabb raised some questions about the team’s toxic culture.

"When you have the right pieces, where you don't have to worry about that such stuff, that's the main thing," McNabb said.

"And it's not Andy (Reid) and the culture that he built, because we know how the culture is, and what Andy was about. It's when you start bringing pieces in that the toxic, toxic talk starts to create a bad aura around the team."

"So sometimes you may have to make that tough decision, and that's why I said this may be the last year for A. J. Brown because of all of this."

A.J. Brown was the hero of the Eagles’ Super Bowl success last season. If we talk about this season, he has 567 yards and four touchdowns on 46 receptions. He has posted three games with 100+ receiving yards.