Rohit Sharma named ambassador for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

India's Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy during a ceremony in Mumbai on July 4, 2024. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Former captain Rohit Sharma, who captained India to victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, has been named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about his appointment as tournament ambassador, Rohit expressed his excitement and honour at being named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition.

"It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador," Sharma said.

"I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories," he added.

The opening batter, one of the most prolific T20I batsmen in cricket history, has amassed 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01, with a strike rate of 140.89. He is also among the few players to have been part of two successful Men's T20 World Cup campaigns.

His first triumph came during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, while the second came in 2024 when he led India to glory as captain.

In the 2007 edition, which also marked Rohit's T20I debut, he enjoyed a sensational run, scoring 88 runs without being dismissed. He played crucial knocks during the Super Eights against South Africa (50 not out) and an unbeaten 30 in the final against Pakistan.

The 2024 campaign was even more remarkable, with Rohit leading by example both as captain and a top-order batter. He was India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70.

His explosive starts gave the Men in Blue a strong advantage at the top of the innings, with standout performances including 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the Super Eights and 57 off 39 balls in the semi-final against England.

For the unversed, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played from 7 February to 8 March 2026, across multiple venues in India and Sri Lanka.