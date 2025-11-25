United, Chelsea interested in RB Leipzig Assan Ouedraogo: reports

An undated photo of RB Leipzig’s young midfielder Assan Ouedraogo. — Instagram/assan.odg

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s talented young midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

However, according to reports, Ouedraogo’s current Leipzig contract does not include a release clause, meaning any potential transfer would require a substantial fee from either the Red Devils or the Blues.

The 19-year-old joined RB Leipzig in 2024 and has been developing rapidly with the Bundesliga club.

He has also achieved success at the international level, winning the 2023 U17 European Championship and the 2023 U17 World Cup with Germany.

Additionally, he was a bronze medalist for the 2023 Fritz Walter Award.

At the club level, Ouedraogo has already seen success, winning the German B-Juniors Championship twice with FC Schalke 04 in 2022.

The German made his senior debut for the country in November 2025 and scored his first international goal shortly after coming on, establishing himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in European football.

However, Chelsea, under its current management, has prioritised the recruitment of young players with long-term potential, a strategy reflected in recent signings of teenagers and players in their early twenties.

Similarly, Manchester United is keen on strengthening its midfield with a focus on future development.

With a long-term vision for squad building, club officials have reportedly placed Ouedraogo on their shortlist of potential targets.

Both clubs are evaluating their options as they consider updates to their squads and strategic priorities.

Despite the strong interest from these Premier League giants, RB Leipzig is under no immediate pressure to sell.

The Bundesliga club has a proven track record of nurturing young talent and integrating them into its senior team. Given Ouedraogo’s current contract and role within Leipzig’s system, the German club is expected to hold significant control over any transfer negotiations.