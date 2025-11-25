Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to stay alive in Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 25, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 98 after a collective bowling effort led Sri Lanka to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the must-win Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 147-run target, the 2014 champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 22 balls to spare, courtesy of Nissanka's blazing knock.

The right-handed opener led Sri Lanka's batting charge with an unbeaten 98, coming off just 58 deliveries and featuring 11 fours and four sixes.

He received notable support from fellow top-order batters Kamil Mishara and Kusal Mendis, who made 12 and 25 not out, respectively.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans remained the solitary wicket-taker with one scalp.

Opting to bat first, the Chevrons managed to accumulate 146/5 in their allotted 20 overs despite brisk cameos from all-rounder Ryan Burl and captain Sikandar Raza.

Zimbabwe got off to a dismal start to their innings as Maheesh Theekshana rocked their top order by dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers in his first two overs, bringing the total down to 17/2.

Following the early debacle, experienced Brendan Taylor (14) joined Bennett for a brief anchoring 36-run partnership for the third wicket until falling victim to Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over.

Bennett was then involved in another 36-run partnership – a crucial fourth-wicket stand with captain Raza – until coping a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal against Wanindu Hasaranga.

The right-handed opener remained a notable run-getter for the Chevrons, scoring 34 off 26 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

Raza followed suit two overs later, also falling prey to Hasaranga, and remained the joint top-scorer with 37 off 29 deliveries, comprising five fours and a six.

Burl then took the reins of Zimbabwe's batting charge and played an unbeaten 37-run cameo off just 26 deliveries, smashing as many boundaries as Raza.

Batting all-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa held one together firmly amid Burl's blitz and returned unbeaten with a cautious six off 14 deliveries.

For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga and Theekshana picked up two wickets each, while skipper Shanaka chipped in with one.



It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing fixture is a must-win for Sri Lanka, placed at the bottom of the table, as a defeat would end their hopes of qualifying for the final, set to be played at the same venue on November 29.