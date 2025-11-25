Real Madrid set to trigger buy-back clause for Nico Paz in January

Real Madrid's Nico Paz celebrates scoring their third goal in a Champions League match against Napoli at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on November 29, 2023. — Reuters

Real Madrid are set to activate their buy-back clause for Como midfielder Nico Paz in the January 2026 transfer window, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Spanish giants have informed both the player and the Serie A club of their intention to bring Paz to the Bernabeu.

Madrid included a €9 million buyback option when it sold Paz to Como in 2024 for around €6 million. The clause was valued at €8 million during the summer, but the club opted to allow the youngster to remain in Italy for another season.

Despite strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who reportedly tabled a €70 million offer for the midfielder, Paz chose to stay with Cesc Fabregas’ side.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso acknowledged that the club could not prevent Madrid from exercising the clause, describing the agreement as part of a long-standing pre-arranged deal.

The 39-year-old explained that the final decision ultimately rests with the player, noting that Como were 'very happy' with Paz and hoped to 'build a home for him', while also accepting that Madrid have every right to bring him back.

“We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como,” Suwarso said.

The 21-year-old has been one of Como’s standout performers this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 12 Serie A appearances.

His impressive form has strengthened Madrid’s belief that he is ready to return.

Earlier in the season, the Argentine international said he remained focused on Como but was open to his long-term future.

“You never know what the future holds,” Paz stated.

The latest development comes amid separate reports from The Athletic claiming that Vinicius Junior has informed Madrid he will not renew his contract due to dissatisfaction with his role under Xabi Alonso.