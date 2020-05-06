Ben Stokes runs half-marathons to raise funds for fight against coronavirus

Photo: AFP

England allrounder Ben Stokes Tuesday completed his first half-marathon which sought to raise funds for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The cricketer finished his half-marathon in one hour, 39 minutes and will donate the proceeds to NHS Charities Together and the national cricket charity Chance to Shine.

"That was so hard! Please donate if you can, it is all for a great cause," Stokes posted on Twitter after completing his run.

The United Kingdom stands as Europe’s highest death toll as the country experienced more than 30,000 fatalities from the pathogen.

