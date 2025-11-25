Jon Jones provides major update on potential fight against Alex Pereira

This collage of photos shows retired Jon Jones and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. — Instagram

UFC legend Jon Jones has said he is getting in shape for a potential fight against the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, saying the decision is now up to the promotion.

Jones’ interest in a match against Pereira has grown since the Brazilian reclaimed the light heavyweight title in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in the first round at UFC 320 on October 04.

When Pereira and Ankalaev rematched at the T-Mobile Arena, the 38-year-old, who had lost the title to the Russian by unanimous decision in March, wasted no time in pursuing his opponent, charging forward from the first bell.

After one minute and twenty seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean had to step in and end the fight because Pereira's tremendous right hand had injured his opponent, and when Ankalaev tried to grapple, the Brazilian followed him to the ground, punishing him with blows to the head and body.

After achieving a status that has not been achieved by anyone since Jon Jones in 2018 by regaining the light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira said he will move up to the heavyweight division to chase a superfight with ‘Bones’.

Jones’ response was also a positive one, and he accepted the challenge, and now says that he is ready for the fight.

"It’s a little bit out of my hands. I’m getting in shape, I’m lean and completely capable of hopping into a training camp. I guess time will tell. Either way, life is good," Jones said.

