Anthony Joshua rejects Tyson Fury's offer for Jake Paul showdown

Tyson Fury has backed Jake Paul to knock Anthony Joshua out, and is even putting a staggering wager on the fight, but AJ has rejected his countryman’s stunning £1million offer.

The fight between Joshua and Paul is set for December 19 in Miami.

The matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

A two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

When reports emerged about the potential fight, Fury took no time to offer his bold opinion, saying that he would make a £1m wager. He said: "Jake Paul chins AJ, yes. 100 per cent. If they fight, I'm putting a million pounds on Jake Paul."

Fury added: "I think that AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look, he is a bit chubby, a bit bulky, he is getting there."

Now, after the fight has become official, Fury's comments have resurfaced online.

Last week, when Anthony Joshua and Paul gathered for a press conference in Miami, the former two-time world champion was asked for his reaction. In reply, he said that he is not worried about Tyson Fury’s comments and is focused on himself.

"No. I am not worried about what Tyson Fury has got to say," he said.

"It ain't even about the money. I am betting on myself. I am focusing on myself. I am fully betting on myself. I ain't worried about what anyone has got to say.

"Respectfully, I ain't worried about what Tyson Fury has got to say... or I am not here for any of that betting and nonsense, I am here to fight and that's all it is. Once I get the job done, I am going to collect my cheque, cash it and I am going to focus on the next one. My bet is me doing a number on him. That's all there is to it."