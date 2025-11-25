Karachi Blues edge past Sialkot to qualify for QEAT 2025-26 final

Karachi Blues' Kashif Bhatti poses for a picture after the first day of their eighth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Islamabad at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Former champions Karachi Blues stormed into the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 final with a narrow three-wicket victory over holders Sialkot in the final-round match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory marked Karachi Blues' fifth in the 10-team tournament, while it was the defending champions' first defeat as they had previously won five games and drawn three.

Their opponents for the summit clash will be determined after the conclusion of the final round on Wednesday. The final will be played from November 29 to December 3, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

At the commencement of the penultimate day, Sialkot resumed their second innings from 217/7, leading by 168 runs, and added a valuable 43 runs to their overnight score, finishing at 260 all out in 83 overs.

Hamza Nazar remained the top-scorer with a vital half-century, making 66 off 81 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Afzaal Manzoor made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 48 from 112 balls.

Kashif Bhatti led Karachi Blues' bowling charge in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, followed by Mohammad Asghar with three, while Saqib Khan and Muhammad Umar chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase a modest 212-run target, half-centuries from Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and emerging top-order batter Saad Baig led Karachi Blues to chase it down for the loss of seven wickets.

Shan remained the top-scorer for Karachi Blues in the second innings, making 86 off 112 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours, while Saad made 68 off 96 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes.

The duo also shared a match-defining 133-run partnership for the second wicket, recovering Karachi Blues from a dismal start.

Besides them, middle-order batter Haroon Arshad made a vital contribution to the run chase with an anchoring 30.

Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers for Sialkot in the second innings, taking four wickets for 40 runs in 8.2 overs. Hamza bagged two, while Mohammad Ali made one scalp.