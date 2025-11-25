Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after Karachi Blues reach Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan takes the ball during day one of the Men's First Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reacted after Karachi Blues thump Sialkot Region by three wickets to reach the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 here on Tuesday at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.

Sarfaraz took to social media platform 'X' and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Karachi Blues’ achievement after the team secured a spot in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

"Congratulations to the Karachi Blues team on reaching the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy," Sarfaraz tweeted.

He went on to acknowledge the collective effort behind the team’s success, praising both the players and the support staff for their relentless hard work.

"Credit goes to the entire team management and all the players for their hard work and commitment. Captain Saud Shakeel has led from the front, while senior player and Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has played a crucial role in the team’s winning performance," he stated.

The wicketkeeper batter also highlighted the impressive contributions from emerging talent within the squad, particularly commending young wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig for his standout season.

"Young talent Saad Baig has also been outstanding throughout the season, delivering impressive performances. Both the senior and young players have contributed brilliantly to the team’s success," he said.

The former skipper further appreciated the efforts of the coaching panel, acknowledging their role in shaping the team’s journey to the final.

"A big shoutout to Head Coach Iqbal Imam and his coaching staff have done a remarkable job in guiding and preparing the team," he added.

Sarfaraz also recognised the administrative support extended by the Pakistan Cricket Board, thanking its leadership for backing the Karachi franchise.

"A special thanks to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi sahab, for taking an excellent initiative and including the Karachi team in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy," he said.

He concluded by appreciating the efforts of the PCB’s domestic setup for facilitating the pathway that helped Karachi Blues reach the final.

"Appreciation to Khurram Niazi, Director Domestic Cricket, for his support and efforts in this process," he concluded.

For the unversed, the victory marked Karachi Blues' fifth in the 10-team tournament, while it was the defending champions' first defeat as they had previously won five games and drawn three.

Their opponents for the summit clash will be determined after the conclusion of the final round on Wednesday. The final will be played from November 29 to December 3, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

At the commencement of the penultimate day, Sialkot resumed their second innings from 217/7, leading by 168 runs, and added a valuable 43 runs to their overnight score, finishing at 260 all out in 83 overs.

Hamza Nazar remained the top-scorer with a vital half-century, making 66 off 81 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Afzaal Manzoor made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 48 from 112 balls.

Kashif Bhatti led Karachi Blues' bowling charge in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, followed by Mohammad Asghar with three, while Saqib Khan and Muhammad Umar chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase a modest 212-run target, half-centuries from Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and emerging top-order batter Saad Baig led Karachi Blues to chase it down for the loss of seven wickets.

Shan remained the top-scorer for Karachi Blues in the second innings, making 86 off 112 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours, while Saad made 68 off 96 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes.

The duo also shared a match-defining 133-run partnership for the second wicket, recovering Karachi Blues from a dismal start.

Besides them, middle-order batter Haroon Arshad made a vital contribution to the run chase with an anchoring 30.

Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers for Sialkot in the second innings, taking four wickets for 40 runs in 8.2 overs. Hamza bagged two, while Mohammad Ali made one scalp.