Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series clash

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) flips the coin as Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (centre) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 25, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the high-stakes Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.



Playing XIs



Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava.



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 10 times in T20Is, with the 2014 champions dominating the head-to-head record with seven victories, compared to the Chevrons' three.

They last featured in a bilateral T20I series in September this year, which saw Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 triumph away against the African nation.

Matches: 10 Sri Lanka: 7 Zimbabwe: 3

Form Guide

Although the two teams enter the fixture with dismal momentum in their favour, Zimbabwe hold an edge as they stunned Sri Lanka in their previous encounter earlier in the T20I tri-series, which is the only triumph in the Chevrons' last five contested matches in the shortest format.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are on a five-match losing streak, which stretches from the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in September.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe are second in the T20I tri-series standings with two points in three matches, while Sri Lanka are at the bottom with two defeats in as many games.

Zimbabwe: L, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, L, L