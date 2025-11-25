South Africa inch closer to 2-0 Test series win as India lose Jaiswal, Rahul

South African pacer Marco Jansen celebrates after taking wicket of Yashavi Jaiswal during the fourth day of second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 25, 2025. - AFP

GUWAHATI: South Africa inched closer to a 2-0 series whitewash as Tristan Stubbs’ patient 94 and a composed batting display helped the visitors post a mammoth total of 549 on Day 4 of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Opting for a measured approach, the Proteas steadily extended their lead past 500 before declaring late in the final session.

After finishing their second innings at 260/5, India lost their openers early, ending the day at 27/2 and facing a daunting target of 522 on the final day to avoid defeat.

Resuming at 26/0, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram built a steady partnership, surpassing 50 runs. Despite early spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, India struggled to make inroads.

Rickelton was eventually dismissed for 35, edging Ravindra Jadeja to the slips, while Stubbs joined Markram in a cautious partnership that lasted nearly 10 overs before Jadeja struck again to remove Markram for 29.

South Africa slipped to 77/3 when Temba Bavuma gloved a delivery from Sundar to leg slip.

Washington Sundar missed a chance to dismiss Stubbs, but Tony de Zorzi soon injected momentum, hitting a six off Sundar and combining with Stubbs to take South Africa to 107/3 at Tea, with 81 runs scored in the session.

The lead crossed 400 early in the second session, with de Zorzi and Stubbs biding their time, seemingly content to wait for the surface to wear further.

Jadeja eventually broke the fourth-wicket stand, dismissing de Zorzi lbw one run short of a fifty. Wiaan Mulder then took charge of the scoring while Stubbs brought up a patient half-century off 129 balls.

By Lunch, South Africa were 220/4, leading by 508.

Stubbs struck boundaries at the start of the third session to reach the 80s and moved into the 90s with a six off Jadeja. He fell four short of a century, bowled attempting a slog sweep, giving Jadeja his fourth wicket.

South Africa declared immediately afterward, setting India a colossal target of 549—only the second instance of a 500-plus chase in a home Test, after Australia’s 543 at Nagpur in 2004.

Marco Jansen set the tone for South Africa with hostile short-pitched bowling, troubling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal managed 13 runs before being caught behind off Jansen, while KL Rahul fell soon after, bowled by Simon Harmer. Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav steadied India to stumps, leaving the hosts at 27/2, staring at a likely series sweep.