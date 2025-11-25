Pakistan Tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq announces retirement after 20-year career

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hits a return against India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during their singles tennis match of the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 3, 2024. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s veteran tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on Monday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a remarkable career spanning over two decades that firmly placed Pakistan on the global tennis map.

The 45-year-old made the announcement during the inaugural ceremony of the country’s first-ever ATP Challenger Cup in Islamabad, an event that also highlighted his long-standing efforts to promote tennis in Pakistan.

The crowd rose to its feet as Aisam formally bid farewell to a glittering career, closing one of the most distinguished chapters in Pakistan’s international tennis history.

During the ceremony, Aisam reflected on the early challenges he faced and the support system that guided him throughout his career.

He recounted how his long-time coach Haseeb Aslam initially refused to train him and only agreed after persistent requests from Aisam’s mother.

“My parents were my real strength,” he said. “Their belief, sacrifices, and constant encouragement shaped me into the player I became.”

He also expressed gratitude to his coaches, mentors, fellow players, and the Pakistani sports media for amplifying his achievements on the international stage. “I’m grateful to all who helped bring out the best in me,” he added.

Aisam has secured numerous ATP titles, but his historic appearance in the men’s doubles final of the 2010 US Open remains a standout moment, earning him international recognition and marking one of Pakistan’s most notable achievements in tennis.

He represented Pakistan in Davis Cup fixtures for more than two decades and was a vocal advocate for peace and sports diplomacy, famously partnering with India’s Rohan Bopanna as the “Indo-Pak Express.”

The retirement announcement coincided with the formal introduction of international and local players participating in the ATP Challenger Cup, making the occasion a significant milestone in Pakistan’s tennis landscape.

Officials praised Aisam not only as a player but also as an ambassador who helped bring international events to the country.

While Aisam did not outline his immediate plans post-retirement, national tennis circles expressed optimism that he would continue contributing to player development and international engagement.

His retirement leaves a gap in Pakistani tennis, but the legacy he created through perseverance, global representation, and dedication to the sport remains intact.