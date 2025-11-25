Isner names Novak Djokovic 3rd best of 2025, ahead of Ben Shelton

An undated picture of John Isner (left) and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

John Isner has hailed Novak Djokovic as the third-best player of 2025, ahead of rising American star Ben Shelton, following Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic concluded his season at the Hellenic Championships, winning his 101st career title by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

He claimed two titles this year and reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams, a remarkable feat given his age.

Shelton wrapped up his season at the ATP Finals, exiting in the third group stage after a defeat to Jannik Sinner. He secured only one title in 2025, at the Canadian Open.

During a local sports podcast, Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson voiced their opinions on who deserved the third spot.

However, the 40-year-old Isner disagreed with Querrey and Johnson, insisting that Djokovic deserved the recognition and predicting further success for him in the next season.

“I’m going with Novak. He was ridiculous this year. What he did at 38, we haven’t seen this before. And he’s still going,” Isner said. “So, in all likelihood, he's going to make some more Grand Slam semi-finals next year.”

The world No. 8 also highlighted Djokovic’s cautious schedule, noting his return at the Shanghai Masters after breaks following Wimbledon and the US Open.

The American suggested this indicated Djokovic plans to continue competing next year, potentially aiming for the 2028 LA Olympics.

Despite speculation about retirement, Djokovic’s achievements this season underline his enduring status among tennis elites, proving his ability to compete at the highest level against younger rivals.