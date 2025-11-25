Karachi Kings secures franchise rights for next decade

Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza celebrates after taking a wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. – PCB

The Karachi Kings, one of the most prominent and widely followed teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will remain with their current owners for the next ten years following the successful renewal of their franchise agreement on Tuesday.

The owners of the 2020 PSL champions have reaffirmed their long-term commitment by extending the agreement at the updated market valuation determined by Ernst & Young, one of the world’s most respected audit and advisory firms.

The renewal underscores the confidence that partners continue to place in the PSL’s growing commercial appeal and strong brand presence, as the league prepares to feature eight teams from Season 11 onward.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pleasure over the continuation of Karachi Kings’ ownership, highlighting the franchise’s significant contribution to the league and cricket in Pakistan.

"It is a pleasure to announce that Karachi Kings will continue with their existing owners for another 10 years. Mr. Salman Iqbal and his team have played a pivotal role in elevating the stature of the PSL and in building a franchise that commands a passionate following across the country and beyond. Their decision to renew reflects the enduring strength and potential of the league," Naqvi said.

"Karachi Kings have consistently contributed to the league’s growth and to the promotion of cricket in Pakistan. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and further advancing our shared vision for the development of the game," he added.

PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer also praised Karachi Kings for their commitment and impact on the league.

"Karachi Kings have been an integral part of the PSL’s journey, bringing energy, ambition, and excellence to the league season after season. We are delighted to continue working with Salman Iqbal and his management team over the next decade and hope that they continue to contribute beyond the call of duty," he said.

"Their belief in the PSL and efforts in promoting cricket and nurturing talent are deeply appreciated. We are excited about this renewed partnership and the bright future it promises for both Karachi Kings and the league."

Since lifting their maiden PSL title in 2020, Karachi Kings have remained one of the league’s most recognisable and commercially influential franchises.

It is pertinent to mention that Gladiators have become the third PSL franchise to renew their contract for the next 10-year cycle, joining Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The announcements of the PSL franchise contracts renewals come after the PCB finalised the independent valuation process and other commercial assets earlier this month.

Following the completion of the process, the cricket board issued renewal offer letters to all compliant PSL franchises, detailing the revised franchise fees for the upcoming 10-year cycle.

Franchises were asked to respond within the specified deadline.

To ensure transparency and provide complete clarity on the valuation process, the board arranged both joint and individual meetings between franchise officials and the independent valuer, EY MENA.

Notably, besides renewing the contracts of the six existing franchises, the upcoming 11th edition of the marquee league will mark the addition of new teams, the representative teams for which have yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the PCB also received valuation reports for two new PSL teams. Interested bidders will be able to select from the following shortlisted city names: