Shohei Ohtani to represent Japan in 2026 World Baseball Classic

An undated image of Four-time MLB MVP Shohei Ohtani. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Four-time MLB MVP Shohei Ohtani announced on Monday that he plans to play for Japan in next year's World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani wrote on Instagram in English, "Fans, thank you for being with me through a wonderful season. I will train hard and see you again next year."

He also added in Japanese, "I am happy to be able to play again representing Japan," confirming his participation in the WBC.





Ohtani previously helped Japan win the 2023 WBC, striking out then-LA Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the championship game against the United States.

In addition to the championship, Ohtani earned his fourth MVP award this month, shortly after helping the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title. He returned to the mound this season after not pitching in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the postseason, he arguably delivered the greatest game in Major League history, striking out 10 batters and hitting three home runs as the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of Milwaukee in the NL Championship Series.

Ohtani's Major League batting record includes 1,033 games, a .282 average (3,730 at-bats, 1,050 hits), 280 home runs, 669 RBIs, 708 runs scored, 165 stolen bases, and an OPS of .956.

Additionally, Ohtani hit .282 in 158 games as a batter (611 at-bats, 172 hits), with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 146 runs, 20 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.014. As a pitcher in 14 games (47 innings), he recorded a 2.87 ERA.

Meanwhile, this edition of the WBC will be the sixth iteration of the global baseball tournament, featuring 20 teams competing in four first-round pools in Tokyo, San Juan, Houston, and Miami. The tournament is scheduled to begin in March.